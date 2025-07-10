Trump's New Rules For Truck Drivers: Speak English Or Else

The Trump administration's assault on minorities and migrants continues as they implement English-only requirements for truck drivers.

In an effort to continually promote Stephen Miller's racist policies, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pretended truck drivers don't know how to read road signs.

HURT: It might be of interest to a lot of people are new rules requiring that if you want to drive an 18-wheeler on our roads with a commercial license, you're gonna have to learn how to speak English and understand and read English so that you can be trusted to know all of the regulations and Safety precautions required to drive these 18 wheelers. DUFFY: Well all the road signs, but also if you get in a car crash or if you're pulled over by law enforcement. You have to be able to communicate, you know what you have on your truck on your rig.

This administration only believes in administering pain and suffering to nonwhites, which is now stretching to 18 wheel truck drivers

DUFFY: No, listen, this is not a new rule,. By the way, we've --- the English-only requirement or English proficiency requirement has been on the books for a long time. It's just that Barack Obama made sure that if you violated that rule, it was a slap on the wrist. We're going back to the old rule of we're gonna put your rig out of service and make sure that you don't drive if you can't speak the language. Again, this is just common sense. This is our language: English. If you're going to get on the road with one of these potentially dangerous vehicles, make sure you speak the language.

Who knew non-English speaking truck drivers are our biggest problem. Never mind planes crashing around us. That's Biden's fault, right?

In the news, all I see are 18 wheeler being pulled over by the police and arrested because they don't understand English and can;t understand the police.

All I see in the news are truckers in massive accidents because the drivers didn't understand the road signs.

All I see in the news are big transportation trucks running red lights because they understand the differences in our laws.

