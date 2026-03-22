MAGA Candidate Can't Beg, Buy, Or Steal GOP Endorsement

Because Tom Tiffany is running to be Wisconsin's governor, he had to give up his seat as a U.S. representative. Before Tiffany, that seat was held by Sean Duffy, the current Secretary of Transportation. There are currently eight people running for that seat - five Republicans and three Democrats.

One of the five Republicans is Michael Alfonso, who is Duffy's son-in-law. Like any good father-in-law who is sick and tired of his daughter and her husband living in his basement, Duffy has been stumping for Alfonso, sometimes with permission from his boss.

I'm sure it's pure coincidence that Alfonso has received tens of thousands of dollars from transportation lobbyists, business executives, and political action committees with ties to the industry.

But wait, there's more!

As the race is starting to heat up, Alfonso was also endorsed by the Big Orange Crime Boss himself, Trump.

Alfonso, with his connection to Duffy, Trump's endorsement, and a trainload of cash in his campaign coffers, he was a sure bet to get the GOP endorsement, right?

Wrong.

In an unusual but completely legal move, the GOP caucus for WI-07 decided not to endorse anyone.

Imagine that. I knew that Trump was losing clout faster than he was losing IQ points, but still...

But then again, Alfonso does have some baggage that wouldn't play too well in the northern woods. Like the fact that Alfonso apparently lives in Florida. Or at least that's where he votes.

Another problem that Alfonso has is that northern Wisconsin is full of miners, lumberjacks, and farmers. They're probably not too impressed with him being a podcaster.

Even though this race appears to be going nowhere fast, I think I just might stock up on some more popcorn, because it's sure fun to watch them spin their wheels.