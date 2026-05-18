Trump’s Is On His Knees Before China—America Pays The Price

There’s an old Chinese proverb: “one cannot have both the fish and the bear’s paw.” A simple reminder we cannot have all we wish for in life.

Updated for Trump, it'd say: One cannot have both the fish and the bear’s paw…and a sense of self and cognitive ability to assess situations logically, process information objectively, filter out emotional distortions, and not tongue-bathe a murderous dictator in Beijing like your mouth has a franchise agreement with Bath & Body Works.

Yes, Trump’s sojourn to “Jine-ah” was the main topic the illustrious Mr. Walsh and I discussed on Tequila Talk. Trump’s display of moral flaccidity was nothing new. As a 14-yr old boy, I had posters of Samantha Foxx and Tia Carrere on my wall. In 80-yr-old Trumpistan, it’s Putin, gold, Dr. Doom, gold, Xi, AR-15, Erdogan, AI Crypto Bros, gold, and Kim Jong-Un. He has a fetish for gold and “strongmen.” if you’ve in any way successfully repressed tens of millions or a billion people via an enormous kleptocracy, personal threat, torture, or murder, you’re totally Trump’s guy!

When Trump first saw Xi, he full-on puckered-up. He was so excited it may’ve appeared like he discovered another tax break for burying his first wife on the 14th hole. And he sold us out in ways that the people have heard about, and ways they haven't put together. Here are some examples you probably haven't seen...

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