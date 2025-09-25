China Leads On Climate Change, While Trump Spouts Gibberish

As Yambo continues his ardent public love affair with fossil fuels, Chinese leader Xi Jinping took a jab at Trumpy Bear and criticized countries that are turning away from the fight against global warming. Via the Wall Street Journal:

“Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time,” Xi said in a video message to the United Nations on Wednesday. “While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused in the right direction.”

Xi’s remarks came a day after Trump called climate change a “con job” and said renewable energy, along with migration, was destroying Western countries.

The speech showed the sharply diverging attitude of U.S. and Chinese leadership toward clean energy and climate change. China has emerged as the dominant manufacturer of clean-energy technologies and a defender of the Paris accord, the international climate agreement signed a decade ago. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement and is directing the economy toward fossil fuels. At the U.N. on Tuesday he said, “Windmills are pathetic” and warned countries that “if you don’t get away from the green-energy scam, your country is going to fail.”

The Chinese plan promises an expansion of clean energy. For the first time, China pledged to cut emissions across the entire economy, aiming to lower them 7% to 10% below a peak by 2035. The target, however, disappointed environmental groups and others because it didn’t specify what the peak would be. China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for roughly one-third of the global total. Climate scientists say its emissions trajectory does much to influence the path of future warming for the world.