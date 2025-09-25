China Leads On Climate Change, While Trump Spouts Gibberish

“Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time,” Xi said. “While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused in the right direction.”
By Susie MadrakSeptember 25, 2025

As Yambo continues his ardent public love affair with fossil fuels, Chinese leader Xi Jinping took a jab at Trumpy Bear and criticized countries that are turning away from the fight against global warming. Via the Wall Street Journal:

“Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time,” Xi said in a video message to the United Nations on Wednesday. “While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused in the right direction.”

Xi’s remarks came a day after Trump called climate change a “con job” and said renewable energy, along with migration, was destroying Western countries.

The speech showed the sharply diverging attitude of U.S. and Chinese leadership toward clean energy and climate change. China has emerged as the dominant manufacturer of clean-energy technologies and a defender of the Paris accord, the international climate agreement signed a decade ago. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement and is directing the economy toward fossil fuels. At the U.N. on Tuesday he said, “Windmills are pathetic” and warned countries that “if you don’t get away from the green-energy scam, your country is going to fail.”

The Chinese plan promises an expansion of clean energy. For the first time, China pledged to cut emissions across the entire economy, aiming to lower them 7% to 10% below a peak by 2035. The target, however, disappointed environmental groups and others because it didn’t specify what the peak would be. China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for roughly one-third of the global total. Climate scientists say its emissions trajectory does much to influence the path of future warming for the world.

It's kind of weird, isn't it? I keep trying to think of an example of American international leadership, but I really can't think of one.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon