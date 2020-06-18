Politics
New Lincoln Project Ad: 'China Made Trump Roll Over Like A Dog'

Here comes another one.
By Susie Madrak

Grounded in anecdotes from the newly-leaked John Bolton book, Republican never-Trumpers in The Lincoln Project wasted no time into making the stories into a new ad. Via the Hill:

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican super PAC, launched an ad Wednesday attacking President Trump over his policies dealing with China.

The ad paints Trump as a “weak” and “corrupt” leader who would benefit China if he were reelected in November.

“They can't wait. They know who Donald Trump is: weak, corrupt, ridiculed,” the narrator of the ad says. “China beats him every time. No matter what he says, China’s got his number.”

The ad also criticized Trump’s trade negotiations with China, which the president has championed as a win. The narrators said China “laughed as Trump hit American families with higher taxes” and hurt farms and small businesses.

The narrator of the ad also said Trump “begged Chinese leader Xi to help him in the reelection, like a dog,” seemingly referencing allegations made by former White House national security adviser John Bolton in excerpts of his forthcoming book, which multiple media outlets published on Wednesday.

