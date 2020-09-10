Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

New Ad Calls Lindsey Graham A Parasite

"Some animals are parasitic. They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus." says the new ad from The Lincoln Project.
By Ed Scarce

I'm not sure I understand this ad but it certainly gets your attention. Ultimately, its success rests with whether it convinces enough people in South Carolina to vote for his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison or not. With a $1mil ad buy, they're airing it in Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston.

Source: Raw Story

The Lincoln Project took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in a new ad comparing him to a parasite.

The ad uses graphic imagery of infestation and decay to castigate the South Carolina Republican for setting aside his grave misgivings about the president to serve his political needs — at the risk of his own Senate seat.

“Some animals are parasitic,” the ad says, showing close-up images of parasitic infections. “They drink the lifeblood of their host, infect whatever they touch and spread like a virus. They’re often right under our noses, camouflaged, convincing their hosts they’re not harmful at all.”

One of the group's cofounders, Reed Galen, explained their ad this way:

“Our target audience is people who have known Lindsey for a long, long time, who have seen with great alarm … his total transition from someone who considered himself the best friend of Sen. John McCain—who extolled John McCain, who held himself as the paragon of independence and the maverick nature of the party that McCain had—to someone who could not be a bigger sycophant to Donald Trump, and all the lack of principle that comes along with that.”

And their tweet. I especially liked their disclaimer.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.