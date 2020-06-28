The Lincoln Project's Brutal New Ad, 'Bounty'

A report a couple of days ago from the New York Times that Vladimir Putin is secretly paying Afghan Taliban money to kill American soldiers is proving to be problematic for the Putin-loving president in the White House. Trump's loyalty is being put into question, which is never a good place to be for an American president.

Source: Raw Story

The Lincoln Project, the effort of top former GOP strategists to defeat Trump in the 2020 election, released a hard-hitting new ad on Saturday.

“In the last year, flag-draped coffins have returned from Afghanistan. Now we know Vladimir Putin pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers,” the narrator says.

“Donald Trump knows too — and does nothing,” the ad continues. “Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform and Trump is silent.”

The ad has a brutal ending that questions the president’s loyalty.

“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the narrator concluded.