The Lincoln Project's New Ad Plays On Trump's Paranoia

They keep trying to get into Trump's head, and it's working.
By Ed Scarce

The Trump administration has had the highest turnover rate of any administration ever. And the most leaks. And by far the most tell-all books while they're still in office. The Lincoln Project uses all that in this clever ad, aimed at freaking Trump out.

Source: Boing Boing

Like a trailer to a psychological thriller along the lines of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, in which a wire-tapping detective played by Gene Hackman struggles with mounting paranoia until he has a full-on break down, this Lincoln Project video goes beyond your usual anti-Trump ad. This one isn't for the Republicans against Trump, and it's not for waffling Independents. It's only for an audience of one -- Trump himself. Meant to goad, it's sure to exacerbate his already spiraling affliction with delusions and paranoia.

The Kinks were right. Paranoia will destroy ya.

