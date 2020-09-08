Politics
New Ad : 'Radicalization' From Trump's Hate

"This is sick. This is wrong. This is dangerous," the Lincoln Project ad states.
By Susie Madrak

Here's the transcript from the Lincoln Project's powerful new ad:

Donald Trump is making America more dangerous.

Two millionaire lawyers in front of their mansion threaten peaceful protesters with guns. The demonstrators are marching to the mayor's house to protest the killing of an unarmed black man by police.
Donald Trump honors them at the convention. Their only achievement: They threatened peaceful black protesters with guns.

Less that 24 hours later, a young man follows their example and kills two unarmed demonstrators.

A young, impressionable man sat in the front of a Trump rally and heard his message of hate and division. Today he's hailed as a hero by Trump supporters.

This is sick. This is wrong. This is dangerous. And as long as Donald Trump is president, he'll keep encouraging the kooks, the crazies, the extremists, the angry fringe.

It doesn't have to be this way.

Reject the hate. Reject the violence.

America, or Donald Trump? Stand up for America.

