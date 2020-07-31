New Lincoln Project Ad: Waking Up From A Three-Year Coma

Via Huffington Post, the new Lincoln Project ad really hits people in the face with reality: If you woke up from a three year coma and someone described to you what happened, wouldn't you be shocked? Watch as family members tie themselves in knots, trying to justify the past three years:

The Lincoln Project says their latest video is intended to be a wake-up call for Republicans who support President Donald Trump.

The new short film from the never-Trump conservative group envisions a Republican who wakes in the hospital after being in a coma for 3-and-a-half years. The spot from Jon Turteltaub, director of films such as “National Treasure,” “The Meg” and “While You Were Sleeping,” then shows the man’s family ― all still Trump supporters ― trying to fill him in on what he’s missed.

Earlier this month, Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver said the group was working to influence other conservatives.

“We’re trying to move a percentage of Republican voters and Republican-acting independents away from Trump and into the Biden column in key states,” he said on MSNBC.