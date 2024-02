Our Pal Lumpy was up late last night, complaining about this new Lincoln Project ad on immigration:

Trump was up late losing what's left of his mind on Truth Social w/ threats to the Lincoln Project over the immigration ad we ran in Mar-A-Lago & SC over the weekend. He's the one who killed the bill bc he thinks it will help him win the election - national security be damned. pic.twitter.com/GCBVh20xWY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 13, 2024

The Lincoln Project responded:

What he doesn't want Americans to know is that he's one who killed the bill because he wants to campaign on the chaos. It's all he has left. The only people Trump is helping are himself, the cartels, the coyotes, and child traffickers. #DonCoyote

However, as of now, voters are blaming Biden for the breakdown of the bill!

Trump gets far less blame than Biden for killing the deal even though *Republicans themselves* said they were voting it down because Trump told them to. Dems made most the concessions, as @davidfrum noted. Trump himself said he wanted it as an issue. 2/https://t.co/3hfAWpdcCf pic.twitter.com/X5RgjSJ0qH — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) February 13, 2024

Ugly new dynamic: Trump has unprecedented influence over his party for an ex-president and can get the GOP to do his bidding w/o taking voter blame for the results.



Dems must highlight that Rs are sabotaging the country because Trump told them to. 4/4https://t.co/3hfAWpcEMH pic.twitter.com/qAxG07CNQu — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) February 13, 2024

Get the word out.