New Lincoln Project Ad: Trump Is Pulling Up The Ladder

Trump's from a family of immigrants, but you'd never know it from his rants.
By Susie MadrakOctober 15, 2024

I was talking to a friend about this last night. This is what voters are freaking out about:

That's it, that tiny blue sliver. Those are the "hordes" who are "flooding our country" and keeping the people of Iowa up at night, I guess worrying about the Canadians.

And we need those immigrants! They build the houses, they take care of our sick and elderly, they pick our food.

Do these people never think even one minute past Trump's lurid fantasies of locking them up and deporting millions?

The anti-immigrant panic is continuing proof of the power of repetition. Trump and his media enablers repeated it over and over again until half of our country believed it. And turning on outsiders is not even new!

It was so bad in 1945, they made this short film to combat rising anti-Semitism after the war.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon