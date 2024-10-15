New Lincoln Project Ad: Trump Is Pulling Up The Ladder

I was talking to a friend about this last night. This is what voters are freaking out about:

According to nearly every pollster in the US, THIS is the greatest problem facing our country. pic.twitter.com/Ww00RI5GtP — Mary Beth Williams (@wampumpeag) October 15, 2024

That's it, that tiny blue sliver. Those are the "hordes" who are "flooding our country" and keeping the people of Iowa up at night, I guess worrying about the Canadians.

And we need those immigrants! They build the houses, they take care of our sick and elderly, they pick our food.

Do these people never think even one minute past Trump's lurid fantasies of locking them up and deporting millions?

If Texas officials wanted to stop the arrival of undocumented immigrants, they could try to make it impossible for them to work here. But that would devastate the state’s economy.



So instead politicians engage in border theater. https://t.co/U8ErarNgbY — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) October 14, 2024

Turns out, that viral video from The Oversight Project of immigrants in Norcross, GA claiming they were registered to vote — and some had already voted — was all a lie.



They admitted they were not able to find any of them in the voter rolls and investigators didn't find any of… pic.twitter.com/9SNep4VRTa — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 15, 2024

A quick fact check on the MAGA talking point that undocumented immigrants are being showered with “free stuff” pic.twitter.com/WNzGTrBzLC — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) October 14, 2024

These are the only three immigrants that represent a grave threat to America: @elonmusk, Peter Thiel, and Rupert Murdoch. Latest masterpiece from @ProjectLincoln: pic.twitter.com/YI36umpGMT — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 14, 2024

"Donald Trump is claiming that his political opponents are more dangerous than foreign adversaries of the United States." @JakeTapper spent six minutes highlighting the anti-immigrant and authoritarian rhetoric: pic.twitter.com/fVMEW8StDW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2024

The anti-immigrant panic is continuing proof of the power of repetition. Trump and his media enablers repeated it over and over again until half of our country believed it. And turning on outsiders is not even new!

It was so bad in 1945, they made this short film to combat rising anti-Semitism after the war.