Politics
Lincoln Project's Latest Ad Takes On The Trump Kid Grifters

It's about time the grifting from Trump's adult children was made a major issue.
By Frances Langum

The Lincoln Project, if you recall, is the work of Bloody Bill Kristol, George Conway, Rick Wilson and other never Trumpers.

Sometimes it takes someone "in the family" to tell the truth about y'all.

Their latest ad pulls no punches on Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr., and Eric as they grift their way through four years of the Trump Administration. "Ivanka" narrated the ad.

Daddy being president is the best thing ever!

Millions from his hotels and clubs from our new lobbyist pals and those sweet party insiders.

Jared's business even got a billion-dollar bailout from the Persian Gulf!

Yeah, daddy's job helps my brothers close deals, and his campaign pays Eric's wife and Don Jr's girlfriend or whatever.

KA-CHING!

Plus it's so fun getting paid by the RNC.

Daddy you're so good to us.

Can you help us out?

