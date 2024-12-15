Lindsey Graham Claims Hegseth Will Release Sexual Assault Accuser From NDA

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he expects former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary unless someone comes forward to confirm anonymous allegations about alleged drinking problems and sexual assault.
By David EdwardsDecember 15, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he expects former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary unless someone comes forward to confirm anonymous allegations about alleged drinking problems and sexual assault.

"I'm in a good place with Pete, unless something I don't know about comes out," Graham told NBC's Kristen Welker on Sunday. "These allegations are disturbing, but they're anonymous."

"There's one allegation in a police report about sexual assault," he continued. "That person has the right to come forward to the committee."

"You're not going to destroy his nomination based on anonymous sources."

Welker pointed out that the woman who accused Hegseth of sexual assault had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing her from telling her side of the story.

"He told me he would release her from that agreement," Graham revealed. "I'd want to know if anybody nominated for a high-level job in Washington legitimately assaulted somebody."

"If people have an allegation to make, come forward and make it like they did in Kavanaugh, we'll — we'll decide whether or not it's credible.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon