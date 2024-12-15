Lindsey Graham Claims Hegseth Will Release Sexual Assault Accuser From NDA

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he expects former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary unless someone comes forward to confirm anonymous allegations about alleged drinking problems and sexual assault.

"I'm in a good place with Pete, unless something I don't know about comes out," Graham told NBC's Kristen Welker on Sunday. "These allegations are disturbing, but they're anonymous."

"There's one allegation in a police report about sexual assault," he continued. "That person has the right to come forward to the committee."

"You're not going to destroy his nomination based on anonymous sources."

Welker pointed out that the woman who accused Hegseth of sexual assault had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) preventing her from telling her side of the story.

"He told me he would release her from that agreement," Graham revealed. "I'd want to know if anybody nominated for a high-level job in Washington legitimately assaulted somebody."

"If people have an allegation to make, come forward and make it like they did in Kavanaugh, we'll — we'll decide whether or not it's credible.