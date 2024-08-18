Lindsey Graham Alarmed Over Trump: 'The Showman May Not Win This Election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) advised Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to stop insulting Democratic opponent Kamala Harris if he wants to win the 2024 campaign.
By David EdwardsAugust 18, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) advised Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to stop insulting Democratic opponent Kamala Harris if he wants to win the 2024 campaign.

During a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker noted that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had warned Trump to stop talking about Harris' crowd sizes, ethnic background, and intelligence.

"Yeah, I don't think I don't look at Vice President Harris as a lunatic," Graham agreed. "I look at her as the most liberal person to ever be nominated for president in the history of the United States."

"Do you think former President Trump should stop talking about Vice President Harris' race and intelligence?" Welker asked.

"Yeah, I think my view is that me and Nikki need to go to Georgia," Graham complained. "We're giving advice on TV to President Trump. He's got a lot of critics."

"But in the advice-giving column, here's what I would say," he continued, "Donald Trump, President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America."

"And if you have a policy debate for president, he wins," the senator added. "Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election."

"Policy is the key to the White House."

