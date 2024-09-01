'Trump Is Losing': Lindsey Graham Gripes Over Harris Lead

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) acknowledged Sunday that former President Donald Trump was losing to Vice President Kamala Harris in recent polls.
By David EdwardsSeptember 1, 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) acknowledged Sunday that former President Donald Trump was losing to Vice President Kamala Harris in recent polls.

During an interview on ABC, host Jonathan Karl asked Graham how Trump could lose the 2024 election.

"I think the way that they're running the campaign is to draw him into insult debates, get all off script, get off the issues," Graham explained. "Now, in a head-to-head race, Trump is losing slightly, but on the issues, Trump economy plus eight, inflation plus eight, border plus nine."

"My God, that's a blowout," he continued. "Focus on the issues, Mr. President."

Karl pointed out that Trump seemed more interested in insulting Harris than talking about issues.

"And if you look at what the former president has said just in the last week or so about Kamala Harris as he looks ahead to this debate, he has called her, quote, low IQ, dumb, someone who, quote, can't put two sentences together," Karl observed. "Now, those sound a little bit more like schoolyard taunts than the stuff of a presidential campaign, but it's also a strange way to set expectations before a debate."

Graham argued that Harris "has some talent" but had been a "wrecking ball" on foreign policy.

"That's what I would talk about," he insisted. "Not her IQ."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon