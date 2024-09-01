'Trump Is Losing': Lindsey Graham Gripes Over Harris Lead

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) acknowledged Sunday that former President Donald Trump was losing to Vice President Kamala Harris in recent polls.

During an interview on ABC, host Jonathan Karl asked Graham how Trump could lose the 2024 election.

"I think the way that they're running the campaign is to draw him into insult debates, get all off script, get off the issues," Graham explained. "Now, in a head-to-head race, Trump is losing slightly, but on the issues, Trump economy plus eight, inflation plus eight, border plus nine."

"My God, that's a blowout," he continued. "Focus on the issues, Mr. President."

Karl pointed out that Trump seemed more interested in insulting Harris than talking about issues.

"And if you look at what the former president has said just in the last week or so about Kamala Harris as he looks ahead to this debate, he has called her, quote, low IQ, dumb, someone who, quote, can't put two sentences together," Karl observed. "Now, those sound a little bit more like schoolyard taunts than the stuff of a presidential campaign, but it's also a strange way to set expectations before a debate."

Graham argued that Harris "has some talent" but had been a "wrecking ball" on foreign policy.

"That's what I would talk about," he insisted. "Not her IQ."