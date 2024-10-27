Lindsey Graham Smacked With Truth Bomb Using Trump's Own Words

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham joined ABC's "This Week" with Jonathan Karl, where he, as usual, tried to defend Donald Trump over retired Generals Mike Milley and John Kelly over their recent remarks that the ex-president is a fascist. Graham called it "dangerous" rhetoric, then Karl played a supercut of his hero calling Kamala Harris a "Marxist communist fascist."

"Now, you have been very critical of the generals, two of them using the word fascist," Karl told Graham. "Mitch McConnell and Speaker Johnson have been very critical, saying this is inciting violence."

"Let me just play you a little bit about what Donald Trump has had to say about Kamala Harris," Karl continued before confronting Graham with Trump's own words.

"The true divide in American politics today is between these left fascists led by Harris and her group," Trump says in one clip.

"We have a fascist person running who is incompetent," Trump insisted. "She's a Marxist, communist, fascist, socialist."

In various clips, Trump says Trump is a "radical left Marxist" who has gone past being a Socialist.

Graham tells Karl that he doesn't think Harris is a communist or a fascist but claims that the vice president is" the most liberal person to ever be dominated by a major party."

"I think she's ineffective," he added. "I think she's incompetent."

Everything Graham said about Harris is true about Trump. Trump is a rambling old man whose mental health is rapidly declining. And Trump is an extremely far-right figure who tried to overturn an election, and Graham is happy to prop up.

He sure has changed, huh?