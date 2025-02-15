Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Was Hacked Within Days Of Its Launch

Super genius Elon Musk, the unelected dipshit, who is all in our business, is a goddamned fucking idiot, and his idiocy leaves us all at risk, considering the insufferable narcissistic fool has access to our data. What's weird is that the recently launched DOGE site is a .gov site; even though he wasn't elected, Donald is letting him run roughshod over the federal government. And it's easy to hack. Like, really easy.

Fortune reports:

Hackers wasted no time in infiltrating the Department of Government Efficiency’s website.

After its hasty launch this week, at least two pages of the site have been defaced by critics who seemingly have accessed a database the page draws from. Two messages appeared on two separate pages of the site, reading, “This is a joke of a .gov site” and “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN.”

The hacked pages, though still accessible as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday morning, no longer appear to people who navigate to the DOGE website in traditional methods.

404 Media, which first discovered the hacked pages, quoted anonymous experts who said the DOGE page does not appear to be hosted on government servers and was pulling data from a database that can be accessed by third parties. That opened the doors for the embarrassing criticism.

The DOGE website is still very much a work in progress. The “Savings” tab of the page currently reads “Receipts coming soon, no later than Valentine’s day 💘” (And yes, the emoji is part of the government website message.)