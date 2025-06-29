Lindsey Graham: Harvard's DEI Programs Allow People To 'Spit On Jewish Kids'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that programs at Harvard University promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) allow students to "spit on Jewish kids."
By David EdwardsJune 29, 2025

"I know that [President Donald Trump] is sort of declaring war on Harvard because they're such an anti-Semitic place," Graham told ABC News host Jonathan Karl on Sunday. "They're allowing people to run around and spit on Jewish kids. This DEI stuff, you know, they get federal dollars."

"And as to Harvard and these other elite Ivy League schools, I enjoy and support freedom of speech as much as you do," he continued. "But freedom of speech doesn't cover some — the ability to spit on a Jewish kid going to class."

