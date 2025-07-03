Rep. Riley To Republicans: 'All You're Doing Is Shitting On The Middle Class'

Earlier today during a debate on the rules, Rep. Josh Riley basted Hose Republicans for supporting the GOP Tax and Spending Cuts legislation by emphasizing how they are shitting on the entire middle class.

RILEY: Where I come from, we make things.

Generations woke up before the crack of dawn, went off to the factory, punched a clock, worked their hands to the bone, came home and counted nickels to make sure they could keep a roof over the kids' heads, keep food on the kids' tables.

We've kept our heads down, we've kept our sleeves rolled up, we've kept our shoulder to the wheel, and all we've asked for is a fair shot and for this place to stop screwing us over.

But you can't help yourselves. You got us into terrible trade deals that made Wall Street rich and shipped all of our jobs overseas. You bail out the banks while neglecting rural America. You've rigged the economy so the corporate PACs that are funding your campaigns make huge profits, jacking up costs on folks who can't afford it.

And now this.

This bill will kill good blue-collar manufacturing jobs that we need to rebuild the economy in this country. It closes rural hospitals, it defunds health care, all to give trillions of dollars in tax cuts to your cronies. Don't tell me you give a shit about the middle class when all you're doing is shitting on the middle class. -.

CHAIR: Chair, we'd remind both sides of two things. Please direct your remarks to the chair.

That is a House rule, and to avoid vulgar speak, we do have families in the... Gentleman will not be recognized.