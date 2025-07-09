Trumps Big Ugly Bill Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Red State Rural Hospitals To Close

Trump supporters who think the One Big Beautiful Bill is going to mean a huge windfall for them (just like they believed tariffs would benefit them and Trump would bring down the price of groceries on day 1) are in for a RUDE surprise. And wow, is it going to hurt them - literally and figuratively.

ABC News is reporting that some Trump supporters in rural areas of red states are realizing that his new Bill may negatively impact their healthcare. Not only will this Bill reduce eligibility for Medicaid recipients (hello, work requirements and greater income restrictions), but it will also greatly cut funding for rural hospitals, mainly through deep Medicaid funding cuts.

The American Hospital Association called the impact on rural hospitals and patients “devastating.” Democratic lawmakers did everything they could to warn voters, but they seem to not care because anyone who doesn't like King Trump must have TDS.

Democrats created and published a list of 338 rural hospitals that could be at the greatest risk of “financial distress,” “service reductions” or closure based on this Bill. Although some Republican Senators (Cassidy and Collins) expressed some "concerns", they all ended up getting in line and voted for its passage.

The Senate set aside some money for rural hospitals ($50 billion over five years) but that is not enough to stop hospital closures are reduce service to the public that needs it most - elderly, disabled, low income people.

Oh, and let's not forget SNAP - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly referred to as food stamps). Many people will see their already limited food benefits cut substantially, just as food prices continue to rise.

Some Trump supporters are still delusional enough to think that this Feed The Rich, Starve The Poor bill is good for them. One is Stephen Caraway, a Trump supporters who lives an hour outside of Cincinnati. He thinks the Bill will help his community due to the "no tax on tips" gimmick. He told ABC that “There are service jobs, a lot of restaurant positions in my part of Ohio, and I absolutely think that no tax on tips or overtime would be great for the middle class and for those employees."

He thinks work requirements for Medicaid are great and does not believe that cuts will affect rural hospitals near him. (Can someone from ABC check in with him in a year?)

Caraway (and all Trump supporters) are about the enter a very difficult phase. The FIND OUT one.