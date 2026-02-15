ICE Barbie Blurts Out SAVE America Act Really About Rigging Midterms

She said the quiet part out loud.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 15, 2026

Before she was stumped by a simple question about her department mistaking an El Paso party balloon for a foreign drone and shooting it down, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem let slip the real purpose of the Republicans’ so-called SAVE America Act.

Spoiler alert: It has nothing to do with election integrity and everything to do with keeping the very unpopular Republicans in power.

Noem started off by pretending the Trump-backed bill is pro-democracy. In reality, it quite deliberately makes voting harder. It could create obstacles for millions of voters, according to Forbes.

“Elections is another one of those critical infrastructure responsibilities that I have as well,” Noem said, “and I would say that many people believe that it may be one of the most important things that we need to make sure we trust, is reliable.”

That’s not bad, if you don’t know what the SAVE America Act is really about. But for those unfamiliar with how the bill actually works, Noem let the cat out of the bag with her next words.

“When it gets to Election Day, [we need to make sure] that we've been proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country,” she said.

When Trump and his minions scream about voter fraud or rigged elections, what they really mean is they want an excuse to void any result they don't like. We often say here at C&L that every accusation is a confession with the MAGA crowd. In this case, that’s literally true.

Kristi Noem: "When it gets to Election Day, we've been proactive to make sure we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-14T14:51:25.730Z

