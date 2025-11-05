Dems Sweep 30 House Of Delegates Seats In Northern Virginia

Democratic candidates won all 30 of Northern Virginia's seats in the Virginia House of Delegates last night as the party expand its 51-49 majority in the state's lower chamber. Huge implications for midterm redistricting. Via Politico:

Virginia Democrats will retain control of both chambers of the state’s Legislature after trouncing in House of Delegates elections on Tuesday, preserving the party’s push to redraw the state’s congressional districts ahead of 2026.

The party won 64 seats so far, according to the Associated Press, more than the 50-seat threshold needed to control the Legislature’s lower chamber. The party has flipped at least 13 seats, with the remaining GOP-held seat uncalled.

Heading into Election Day, Democrats held a narrow 51-seat majority in the chamber. But that margin was enough to allow the House to approve a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to bypass the state’s independent redistricting commission and draw new maps.

Virginia Democrats have yet to offer details on their new maps, but the effort marks the most advanced attempt by Democrats to draw more favorable congressional districts outside of California’s ballot measure, which also faced voters Tuesday.