C&L's Late Nite Music Club: XTC, 'Dear God'

This song woke me up to the great Andy Partridge.
By John AmatoMay 2, 2026

I loved this tune.

I was oblivious to the controversy surrounding it at the time, since I wasn't focused on politics.

WIKI: "Partridge was dissatisfied with "Dear God" as he felt the lyrics were not representative of his views on religion, which was partly the reason it was left off Skylarking. The song's anti-religious message ultimately provoked some violent reactions. In the US, one radio station received a bomb threat, and in another incident, a student forced their school to play the song over its public-address system while holding a faculty member hostage. Partridge also received a plethora of hate mail. He stated that he "felt sorry" for whomever he upset; however, "if you can't have a different opinion without them wanting to firebomb your house, then that's their problem."[3]"

Fifteen years ago, Gordon Skene wrote about XTC here.

Open thread.

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