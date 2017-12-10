C&L's Late Nite Music Club With XTC
"Is this song about marijuana?" It's been a debate that a few of my friends have had for three decades now.
The topic came up again in a late night conversion over the weekend. I finally figured it was time to find out for sure so I tweeted out the question to a person who would know.
Thank you Mr. Partridge for settling it once and for all.
What are you listening to tonight?
