C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Iggy Pop

An iguana is a bit like a chameleon?

Iggy Pop's latest album Free (his 18th studio record as a recording artist) finds him shedding his skin again and adapting different color palates. It's not the first time he's done so but considering his last album was a return to more of a hard rock thing, it's always interesting when he takes a sharp and unexpected turn.

In a recent interview, he describes Free as “an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice.” With its sparse and jazzy bassline and atmospheric nuances, the track we're gonna hear from it tonight, "James Bond", he sounds to be in a narrator of neon-lit evenings mode. Urbane but playful. Experienced but curious.

What are you listening to tonight?