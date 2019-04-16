C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Pop Group

English post-punk/funk band the Pop Group released their debut album, Y, forty years ago this month. Back in 1979, NME described the record "a brave failure. Exciting but exasperating."

As the years have gone on, the album has grown in status for its abrasiveness but as well for its innovation and think grooves. Artists such as Minutemen, Sonic Youth and Nick Cave have cited the record as an influence. I didn't hear the album myself until it was a few years old but even at that time it is one of those records that made an indelible mark on my psyche. I even kicked off an episode of my podcast some time ago with the song I've got cued up for the club this evening.

What are you listening to tonight?