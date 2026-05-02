U.S. To Pull 6K Troops From Germany After Long Call With Vlad

The United ​States is withdrawing 5,000 troops from NATO ally Germany, the Pentagon announced Friday, as a rift over the Iran ‌war widens between President Donald Trump and Europe. Trump had threatened a drawdown in forces earlier this week after sparring with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said on Monday the Iranians were humiliating the U.S. in talks to end the two-month-old war and that he did not see what exit strategy Washington was pursuing.

The official said the drawdown would ​bring U.S. troop levels in Europe back to roughly pre-2022 levels, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a buildup by then-President Joe Biden. The official ​also cast the decision in terms of the Trump administration's push for Europe to become the main security provider on the continent. But it is nonetheless another potent reminder of Trump's willingness to respond to perceived disloyalty by allies.

Reuters exclusively reported last week an internal Pentagon email that outlined options to punish NATO allies that ​Washington believes failed to support U.S. operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from NATO and reviewing the U.S. position on ​Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands.

President Trump and Putin had a phone call. According to Putin's aide, the call lasted 1,5 hours. Reportedly, they discussed international issues, including the situation around Iran. Putin "thinks a ceasefire is the right thing" - Ushakov. — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 2026-04-29T17:32:27.496Z

Trump, Putin talk about each other’s wars in Wednesday phone call — Politico (@politico.com) 2026-04-29T20:46:12Z