Trump Asks SCOTUS To Reinstate His Bogus Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Despite repeated losses in his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump is trying yet again to go after her. As Bloomberg explains, in 2022, Trump sued Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others, accusing them of conspiring to harm his 2016 campaign when they accused him of colluding with Russia. Trump and his legal flunky, Alina Habba, have already been sanctioned almost $1 million dollars for bringing what a federal judge deemed a frivolous suit when he dismissed it. A U.S. Court of Appeals upheld, 3-0, both the dismissal and the sanctions in November. Two of the three judges were appointed by Republicans, one by Crybaby, himself.

Now, Trump is hoping his MAGA toadies on the U.S. Supreme Court will do him yet another solid. “In a Supreme Court filing made public Tuesday, the president requested an additional month, until Sept. 9, to seek review" of the Appeals Court decision, Bloomberg reported.

Unfortunately for the Crybaby-in-Chief, just two weeks ago, as part of his whinefest about the 2020 election, Donald Trump declassified and released documents showing that Russia did indeed interfere in the 2020 election by trying to smear Joe Biden and “ensure” a Trump victory.

Perhaps in an effort to wipe the egg off his face from that blunder, the guy who also tried to blackmail Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into helping out with the same smears as Russia is back at obsessively trying to prove he’s not the Putin puppet he appears to be.

Whatever the reason, we know it has nothing to do with making American lives safer, healthier or more affordable.

UPDATE: Justice Clarence Thomas granted Trump the extra time.