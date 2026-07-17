In his ongoing obsession with proving that the 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen from him, sitting President Donald Trump gave a massive speech last night, revealing that he had personally declassified a trove of documents that, according to him, undeniably prove that the integrity of this nation's elections is at critical risk -- in hopes of using this information to bolster his efforts to interfere with our impending elections to ensure he never loses again.

However, in his efforts to prove something that doesn't exist against the proverbial "other side," all Trump really managed to do was irrefutably prove to the world that he's not only a big, fat liar, but a big, fat, treasonous, extortionist liar.

In last night's 26-minute blowhard address to the country, President Trump vehemently urged Americans to pay a visit to the official White House website, where they could find the cache of once-highly classified government documents that he claims prove his wild assertions about United States elections.

But it seems that no one thought to do a quick check of what Trump was actually tossing into the ether with this big, bold move, as among that hoard of documents was one, in particular, that outlines the Russian government's involvement in Donald Trump's 2020 reelection bid against Joe Biden -- something Trump has long sworn never happened -- with specific interest in the infamous Ukraine extortion scheme that earned Trump his first formal impeachment.

During his address to the nation, Trump touched on foreign interference in US elections, but his focus remained on China. However, an intelligence assessment declassified and released by Trump himself points the finger at the Russian government.

The assessment contained in the damning document reads, in part:

[REDACTED] President Putin and senior Russian officials are overseeing efforts by proxies– [REDACTED] –to spread claims about former Vice President Biden as well as Ukrainian politicians and alleged Ukrainian influence in the 2016 US election. These claims include that when the former Vice President was in office, he engaged in criminal activity in his dealings with Ukraine and individuals tied to Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. Derkach, Kilimnik, and other proxy actors affiliated with the Russian Government are advancing such nauatives with US officials and other prominent persons as well as online, including through personal interactions and audio and documentary film releases via US and Ukrainian media outlets. [REDACTED] These figures are conspiring to intensify their efforts as the election approaches to orchestrate a high-profile corruption scandal implicating former Vice President Biden and the Democratic Party at the peak of the 2020 US presidential campaign. Their aim is to defeat the former Vice President and ensure the President’s victory. Some of these proxy actors anticipate that Ukraine­ themed narratives about Democratic corruption will play a decisive role in the election and that US persons are key to propagating these narratives.

In 2019, it was revealed that then-President Donald Trump pulled the plug on foreign aid to Ukraine and made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he attempted to implement a Pay-to-Play scheme, demanding that Zelensky open an investigation into the Biden family and their dealings in Ukraine. That now-infamous call came just 3 short months after Joe Biden announced his bid for the 2020 presidential election that he would go on to win.

Trump has grown so consumed with his obsession to prove that he rightfully deserves more time in the once-hallowed halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that he's growing increasingly sloppy, effectively burning his own ass to prove there's a fire.