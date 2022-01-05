TN House GOP Official Ejected From Ball Game After Trying To Pull Down Ref's Pants

Tennessee House Rep. Jeremy Faison has apologized after attempting to pull down the pants of an official during a high school basketball game in East Tennessee.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 5, 2022

Nothing to see here, folks. Just the 3rd ranking Republican in the Tennessee House trying to pull a referee's pants down during a high school basketball game.

Source: WSMV

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House Rep. Jeremy Faison has apologized after attempting to pull down the pants of an official during a high school basketball game in East Tennessee.

Faison, the House Republican Caucus Chairman, was attending a game at Providence Academy in Johnson City when players during the boys’ game began pushing and shoving after a loose ball.

Video the school posted on Facebook showed Faison on the floor in front of the scoring table arguing with an official. He appeared to try to pull down the pants of the official after he was asked to leave the gym.

“Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym,” Faison said in a statement posted on social media. “I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

Discussion

