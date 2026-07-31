RFK Jr. On Trump’s High Grocery Prices: 'You Can Buy Liver!'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some words of advice for Americans struggling with the skyrocketing cost of groceries thanks to Donald Trump’s unnecessary tariffs and his unnecessary war with Iran: It’s fine, make do.

On Thursday, Kennedy basically told Americans Trumpflation is no biggie. “This is true all over the country. … Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive.”

He went on to lecture Americans who may want to eat a steak. “If you buy a porterhouse steak … it’s gonna set you back. You can buy liver or the cheaper cuts instead that are very, very affordable.”

First of all, liver is not recommended for everybody. Kennedy has no medical qualifications for his Health and Human Services secretary position. So maybe he doesn’t know.

Or maybe he does, and it’s yet another part of his plan to endanger Americans’ health.

In any event, I’m sure I am not the only one who finds liver revolting and Kennedy’s suggestion insulting and demeaning. It’s not that there’s anything inherently wrong with eating liver, if you’re a meat eater. But this is a demand that we all make sacrifices for Trump’s economic malfeasance while he rakes in billions for himself and his family, uses our tax dollars for vanity projects like his gaudy golden ballroom, and cuts our services to give out tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy. Like Kennedy.

Screw him.