Mamdani’s NYC-Run Grocery Stores Tackle Affordability Issues

While Donald Trump tries to gaslight us into thinking his Trump-flation is not a problem, we non-billionaires know better. That includes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

On Monday, Mamdani announced that the city-run grocery stores he plans to open will sell food staples at a 30% discount from “the typical retail price in New York City.” He told SiriusXM’s Lurie Daniel Favors, “It’s going to apply to all fresh produce, meat, seafood, along with around 20 other items like cheese, milk, bread, as well as pasta, soup, beans, nuts, rice, and flour.”

Mamdani promised during his campaign that he’d open city-run grocery stores. He has now announced locations for stores in two boroughs: the Bronx and Manhattan. On SiriusXM, he said he plans to open one in each of the other three boroughs by the end of 2029.

Mamdani said he expects New Yorkers will save $90 a month and about $1,000 per year.

I’m no pollster or polling expert but I’ll bet that saving on groceries will be a whole lot more popular than Donald Trump’s BS.