Trump's Brain Is Stuck On The Word Affordability

During a presser at NATO this morning, Donald Trump repeatedly claimed the word "affordability" was a hoax, a phony word and that there is no inflation because Democrats made it up.

Trump is obsessed with the word and with eggs.

"Under the Democrats, we had tremendous inflation, record-setting inflation," Trump said. "And now inflation is way down. Everything is great."

Via Google: U.S. inflation increased to an annual rate of 4.2% in May, up from 3.8% in April, largely driven by a sharp rise in energy prices. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, sits at 2.9% year-over-year, remaining above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

TRUMP: It's affordability. And they came up with the word affordability. I take over. I'm there for one day. And they say affordability, affordability.

On Trump's first day the economy was doing fine after Pres. Biden left, and energy costs were much lower.

The word affordability started to become a real thing after Trump began levying illegal tariffs against our foreign trade partners.

TRUMP: And right now eggs are way down. The prices are way down and they're coming down further. So they made up a phony word that they used. They said affordability. They're the ones that cause the affordability prices. I didn't.

Trump sounds like a child denying he took the last cookie from the cookie jar while he is eating it.

Trumps reckless, obsessive, and unhinged economic views plunged this country into skyrocketing inflation. Millions have lost healthcare coverage while rents and house prices have become almost unaffordable along with everything else.

Everything he's done since he took office has been a disaster.

Trying to claim "affordability" is a hoax is a boon for the Democratic party come November.