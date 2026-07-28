GOP Rep Still Blames Biden For Trump's Nightmare Affordability Crisis

No matter what lie Trump administration officials or Republican members of Congress tell, Fox Business and CNBC hosts readily agree with those lies to cover up Trump's horrific tenure as president and then congratulate the liars telling them.

Case in point.

Cheryl Casone is subbing for Maria Bartiromo and earlier today she had on Rep. Pat Fallon, who is part of the House Oversight Committee.

As the midterms approach, Casone asked about the terrible economy and and affordability issues facing the country since Trump took office and how Republicans can message better as November looms at large.

CASONE: You know, and again, really quick, it's about the messaging and about affordability. Healthcare, housing, poll after poll, congressman shows us that's where Americans are being hurt in the pocketbook the most. And then on top of that, you've got the energy shock. Real quick, final thought.

If you thought Fallon would tell the truth, you'd be wrong.

FALLON: Sure. Joe Biden and the Democrats did really did that. You were talking about affordability. That takes a couple of years to really kick in and they spent trillions of dollars, really wasted trillions of dollars that caused massive inflation. Remember, inflation was at 9% under Joe Biden. So it's not, you know, a fraction of that now. And we need to make sure Americans hear that.

Inflation was 2.9% when Trump was sworn in after he claimed he'd fix inflation day one of his new term.

Republicans refused to extend the ACA subsidies, driving up healthcare costs for everyone.

Trump imposed draconian (and illegal) tariffs on imports, causing prices to skyrocket.

Trump started a war in Iran causing gas prices to go through the roof.

None of these things were Biden's doing. Not one.

Trump propagandists take one segment in time when Biden was in office trying to clean up after Trump's nightmare handling of COVID, and after Russia attacked Ukraine and multiply it ad infinitum. Then they claim all of Trump's problems are Biden's fault 18 months into Trump's second term based on a small sample.

In 2022, inflation spiked up to 9%, but then descended until it very was low when Trump won re-election. (VIa Google)

2.9% year-over-year using the December 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading — the last full monthly CPI report available when he left office. The January 2025 CPI report (released after he left office) showed inflation at 3.0% year-over-year.

They lie matter of factly, and unemotionally like psychopaths looking at your pet that dared to venture into his backyard at night.

As for Casone, if you thought she might gingerly ask for an explanation of his lies, or even sokme light pushback, you'd be wrong.

CASONE: Congressman Pat Fallon, great state of Texas. Great to see you, sir.

"And thank you for lying so easily. It really helps."

Nobody believes Biden is still responsible for this nightmare at all so if that's all Trump's communications people can come up using their top tier AI, they are in deep shit.

CASONE: The midterms are about affordability. Then on top of that, you've got the energy shock REP. PAT FALLON: Sure. Joe Biden and the Democrats did that — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-27T12:49:06.438Z

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article