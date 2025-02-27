Republican To Veterans: Start Contributing To Society, You Bums!

Texas Republican Rep Pat Fallon says veterans need to put down the Cheetos and start contributing to society if they want to eat.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 27, 2025

Rep. Pat Fallon (MAGA-TX) went on Fox Business to discuss the GOP's latest crackdown on food stamp recipients.

The current law already has a work requirement for able-bodied adults between 18 and 54 years of age. However, there were exceptions made for veterans, children aging out of the foster care system and adults between 55-65. The GOP wants to do with away with those exceptions because cruelty is always the point for them.

And in case there was any doubt that Fallon was a complete asshole, Fallon removed that too:

...We have a message for those kind of folks. If you're able-bodied and you want to milk the taxpayer, those days are over. Get off the couch, stop eating the Cheetos, stop buying the medical marijuana and watching television. You're going to actually contribute now because the American taxpayer is fed up. And as Elon Musk mentioned in that segment prior, we can't fund the federal government anymore with these kind of deficits.

Hmm, I wonder if Fallon considered himself to be a contributing member of society when he hid his millions of dollars in stock trades?

H/T @atruper for the video.

