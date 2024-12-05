MAGA GOPer And Secret Service Chief Nearly Come To Blows In Hearing

During the final Task Force hearing into the alleged assassination attempt on Donald in Pennsylvania, where he suffered a scrape on his ear at the hands of a former Trump supporter, MAGA Texas Rep. Pat Fallon clashed with Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe.

After bullying Rowe, Fallon, endorsed by Donald, Jim Jordan, and Ted Cruz, yelled, "Don't bully me!"

Fallon displayed a photo of Donald and others at a 9/11 memorial, and Rowe explained that he was not showing the Secret Service members just off camera.

He said he left "the detail off out of the picture's view, and that is the day where we remember the more than 3,000 people that have died on 9-11."

"I actually responded to Ground Zero," Rowe said. "I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center."

Then all hell broke loose. And it didn't stop there.

My God -- here's the second part of the Fallon/Rowe screaming match — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-05T16:23:51.492Z

While Fallon is questioning Rowe's patriotism, he should note that the orange-looking fellow in the picture lied about running down to Ground Zero to assist in going through the rubble to find survivors.

Of course, Presidents and former Presidents should be carefully protected whether they are Republicans or Democrats. Hey, does anyone know if Donald's supporters are still wearing bandages on their ears?

Interestingly, on the Bad App, Fallon asked, "If Hunter was as innocent as they say he is, why would he need a pardon? What else are they hiding?"

Wait until he sees the list of Republican lawmakers who sought pardons before and after the Jan. 6th insurrection. It will blow his mind.