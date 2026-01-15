Jebus Johnson Thinks Biden Is Still Running The Economy

Mike Johnson tried to gaslight Fox News by re-imagining what Trump meant when he called the affordability crisis "a hoax". He then blamed former President Biden for the horrible shape of the US economy.

Trump described the affordability crisis as a hoax because he said since he saved the country there is no affordability crisis. It is a lie told by the Democratic party. Trump never mentioned President Biden.

Trump ran in 2024, on fixing the US economy on day one, so this is his economy. Trump's poll numbers on almost every issue, but especially on the economy are in the toilet.

Johnson's remarks are a defense of Trump's ineptitude.



HOST: Well, Guy, do you think the affordability argument's a hoax, as the president has said?



JOHNSON: Well, no, what the president's referring to when he calls it a hoax is the Democrats spin. It is Bidenomics that got us into this mess. It is Bidenomics, the outrageous spending levels that drove inflation to 40-year highs. That's why prices are up. Now, we got to work on it immediately in January when Republicans took over the Congress, the House, the Senate, and the White House, and we did exactly what we said we were going do, bring down inflation, cut taxes, and grow the economy.

It's interesting that Johnson can suddenly give opinions on this topic when he feigned ignorance on every other criminal, immoral, and unethical thing Trump has said and done.

Republicans have controlled the White House and the entire Congress for an entire year but because of Trump's yo-yo tariffs and their One Horrible Big Bill, Americans are in a worse position than ever before. That's before factoring in Trump destroying Medicare, SNAP, and refusing to extend ACA subsidies which will skyrocket the cost of living , while destroying healthcare access for millions of people.