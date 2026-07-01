GOP Congressman Explains Economy To Peasants: I Deserve 'Lobster Tails,' You Don't

Texas GOP Rep. Troy Nehls claims he works harder than you do if you can't afford lobster and ribeye steaks, even though Congress averages about 135 to 150 legislative working days per year. Lawmakers typically work Tuesday through Thursday in Washington, D.C. On top of that, lawmakers get paid $174,000 per year and have top-tier health insurance paid for by taxpayers.

PabloReports caught up with Rep. Troy Nehls and asked a fairly simple question: how do House Republicans explain to their constituents that they're fighting for affordability when they go back home? Easy question, right? Well, he offered an extremely tone deaf answer, which could be made as an ad for Democrats.

Nehls' response suggested the concept hadn't quite landed — he brushed off the premise entirely, then pivoted to his own dinner plans, saying he's headed out to treat himself to "a couple of big lobster tails."

It's the kind of unscripted moment that tends to do more damage than any opposition research could — a sitting congressman, asked point-blank about the cost of living, responding as though the question itself was the confusing part.

Here's how it went down:

"Congressman, real quick, how do House Republicans make the case that you're fighting for affordability when you go back to your districts?" MeidasTouch's Pablo Manríquez asked.

"Affordability? What are you talking about?" Nehls asked.

"I'm going to get me a couple of big lobster tails, I'm going to get me some nice ribeyes, I'm going to sit in my backyard with my family, my neighbors, and we're going to be enjoying the 4th, celebrating 250 years, the birthday," he said out loud. "We're going to be celebrating the greatest president in my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, maybe watch some fireworks."

"And I'm in bed at 11 o'clock," he continued. "I heard the fireworks ain't going off until 11 o'clock Eastern on the 4th of July. I'd probably have to sleep through that one."

"But listen, everybody understands you're going to see a little increase in energy prices because of Iran," he said. "I mean, come on, people aren't stupid. You realize that when you have a conflict, Iran."

"But I think in the end, the short-term increase in some of the costs of energy, gasoline and stuff, is temporary," he added. "But President Trump has made it very clear to these companies, don't be gouging, don't price gouging. I mean, energy, what? Oil was at 69 bucks the other day, 72 today. I mean, the price has got to come down."

"You think the 60% of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck can afford lobster tails and ribeyes and all of that?" Martinez asked.

"Maybe not," Nehs responded. "Maybe the 60% of America don't work as hard as I do either. I mean, I don't know."

Nothing says "I feel your pain at the grocery store" quite like a congressman hearing the word "affordability" and immediately thinking about lobster tails. Truly, Troy Nehls is out here living the struggle right alongside his constituents — one indulgent seafood dinner at a time. Maybe next, he can explain the housing crisis over a nice bottle of fancy-pants champagne.