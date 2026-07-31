Wisconsin Lawmaker Calls For Fauci To Be Publicly Executed

Waukesha County Supervisor Robert Kolb made a Facebook post calling for the public execution of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

When people started to call or send emails to him, he made another post saying, "I stated that Fauci should be executed for his crimes…. I guess these people think I am going to be upset & bothered by these phone calls. I couldn't be laughing any harder."

Despite his bravado, Kolb deleted his original post. When TMJ3 reporter Rebecca Klopf called him about his posts, all Mr. Tough Guy would say was "no comment."

The reporter then attempted to call all of the other county supervisors as well as the county executive. Of the people she was able to contact, most condemned Kolb's statement, but not one of them took any action to censure him.

The county's lawyers said that Kolb did not violate any laws since he made the comments on a private account. That may or may not be accurate. It depends on when he made the comments, where he was when he made them, and what device he used. If he made those comments in the evening, with his own phone while in the comfort of his momma's basement, he's fine. But if he made those comments while he was on the clock, or while he was on county property, or if he used a county computer to prove that he was an idiot, well, that's a whole other story.

Considering how many people had lost their jobs because of a social media post after Charlie Kirk's death, the fact that this asshat can make a threat on a person's life and not receive the slightest consequence is completely outrageous.