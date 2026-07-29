Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Out 'Unhinged' Rand Paul Right To His Face

In his opening remarks to the committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, formerly the federal government's top infectious disease expert, laid out his case against Senator Rand Paul directly to his face: he accused the senator of fixating on getting him prosecuted, making repeated defamatory remarks about him, and leaking his private diary to the public.

Fauci said that during his nearly 40 years as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he testified before or briefed congressional committees well over 200 times. He cited that record as evidence of his history of cooperating with legitimate congressional oversight, even as he invoked the Fifth Amendment at this particular hearing.

"Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Peters, members of the committee, I served at the NIH for over 54 years, 38 of those as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases," he said. "Over that period, I proved that I believe in and respect the value of legitimate congressional oversight. In fact, I testified before and/or briefed Senate and House committees well over 200 times over those 38 years."

"During and after the COVID pandemic, I have appeared multiple times for hearings in the Senate and the House, usually under oath, and sat for several days-long transcribed sworn interviews answering questions about the very issues that are now the subject of this hearing," he continued.

"However, given Senator Paul's obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, behind bars, unquote," he said.

"Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion," he added. "Therefore, although it pains me to do so because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you."

As if proving Fauci's point, when Fauci’s attorney tried to say something to the lawmakers, he was repeatedly cut off by Paul, who said he was not recognized to speak. Then, of course, Paul ordered security to remove Fauci’s lawyer from the committee room.

It's shit on Fauci Day again as if we're stuck in a time loop from 2020.

Quick reminder:

Reminder that on his last day of his first term, Trump awarded a commendation to Dr Fauci "in recognition of his exceptional effort on Operation Warp Speed" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-29T14:02:40.340Z

a statement from Fauci's lawyers says Rand Paul has "an intense & seemingly pathological course of retribution, revenge, & obsession with Dr. Fauci ... The accusations that Chairman Paul continues to propagate are false and disgraceful, and we will examine all options to hold him accountable." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-29T13:19:30.400Z