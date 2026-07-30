Republican Lawmaker Discovers A New Conspiracy Theory: The BLT Sandwich

Virginia GOP Rep. John McGuire appeared on Newsmax following Dr. Anthony Fauci's roughly three-hour hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, which left Sen. Rand Paul going full crazy pants on the government's former top infectious disease expert.

McGuire rambled that vaccines supposedly contain "human fetus baby parts" — apparently by way of something he called a "BLT sandwich" — and grumbled that ivermectin should've been used instead, tossing in a vague accusation that Big Pharma is just profiteering.

Then he somehow pivoted to a separate matter: someone - presumably Fauci - facing possible contempt charges (a fine up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail), which he argued isn't a stiff enough penalty. He also echoed Senator Rick Scott's claim that the person in question is dodging accountability by hiding behind what Scott called a "fake auto pen pardon" — and said he hopes to see "accountability and justice" served.

"I don't know if you heard about the BLT sandwich using human fetus baby parts in the vaccine when they could have used ivermectin, but maybe they're helping the big pharma get rich," McGuire insisted.

"If he were to be convicted of contempt, it'd be a $100,000 fine up to a year in jail, but that's not enough," he added. "And Senator Scott said he's hiding behind a fake auto pen pardon. So I'm hoping that he gets accountability and justice."

Sure, he's a Rick Scott stan, the very man who oversaw the largest Medicare fraud settlement in United States history, then went on to become a U.S. Senator, and wants accountability and justice. Sounds legit!

Bless his heart. He just opened his mouth and poured out an entire lying word salad, thus proving once again that if another pandemic hits with Republicans in charge, then we are fucked. Again.