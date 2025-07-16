Pentagon Pulls 2000 National Guard Troops From L.A.

By Susie MadrakJuly 16, 2025

Looks like all those protests are paying off. Via ABC News:

The U.S. military presence in Los Angeles is being reduced by almost half as the Pentagon confirms that 2,000 California National Guard members are being withdrawn from the mission to protect federal buildings and personnel that followed protests of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding. As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen (79th [Infantry Brigade Combat Team]) from the federal protection mission,” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Nearly 4,700 personnel had been provided to that mission with 700 of them being active-duty Marines and the remaining 4,000 coming from the California National Guard.

The initial deployment of 2,000 California National Guard members to Los Angeles was announced on June 7.

Pentagon orders LA troop drawdown: 2,000 Guardsmen withdrawn amid wildfire concerns. Force reduction from 4,700-strong contingent, which also included Marines, marking a significant de-escalation of the military's role in the city.

Flingjore (@flingjore.com) 2025-07-15T22:32:08.168Z

