Trump Fails At Burning Los Angeles To The Ground

Donald Trump ranted to reporters that he saved Los Angeles from completely burning down over ICE protests after he illegally sent in the National Guard. This is, of course, a lie spoken by an unfit buffoon whose brain is glitching out.

Fox News covered Demented Donald signing a Republican measure to kill California's EV mandate and then took questions from the media. Trump's hatred of California has been on full display these last few weeks.

By the way, when will Fox News air Trump putting on his shoes and socks?

Trump attacked the California Sheriff who says Los Angeles didn't need an intervention from Trump during the ICE protests.

"Now, today, they got him to change his tune. He said, 'h, I think we could have handled '— you know, so sad," Trump said.

"Los Angeles would be right now burning to the ground, just like the houses burned to the ground. It's so sad what's going on in Los Angeles," Trump continued.

Trump sounds like a pyromaniac who started the fire and then demands to be worshiped for supposedly putting it out.

Trump then weirdly transitioned into the Pacific Palisades wildfires and his obsession with water. Trump only complicated dealing with the wildfires much worse with his interference of the water supply.

TRUMP: They had a fire they should have never had because they should have listened to me in the water. Eventually, we broke in and we had the water come down from the Pacific Northwest — I can show you pictures now — with the halfpipes, the big halfpipes, coming all the way down California. Water, so much water. They don't have any droughts. They don't have any — they have so much water. They sent it all out to the Pacific Ocean for 20 years.

Los Angeles, myself included, suffered great tragedy from the Pacific Palisades wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and structures .

Trump is narcissistic and clueless and filled with so much hatred that he ignored the plight we've been dealing with to create another trauma for the city. Sending in ICE thugs to raid strawberry fields, schools and Home Depots and then sending in troops on US soil.

Stay the fuck out of LA, Mr. President.