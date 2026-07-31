'They Don't Speak English' DJT Trashes Immigrant Truck Drivers

Trump continues to destroy the US economy with his racist, anti-immigrant fury by targeting truck drivers in his latest campaign of xenophobia: The "Freedom Haulers" Initiative.

The AP reports, "A new campaign launched Friday will promote programs that let veterans who recently drove large military vehicles skip the required skills test for a commercial driver’s license. Other soldiers can attend a commercial driving school during their last six months of active duty. The GI Bill will also pay for 100% of commercial driver’s license training and for some people even pay a housing allowance while they are in school."

Sean Duffy has failed to recruit Air Traffic controllers, leaving our skies the most dangerous they've been under any Transportation Secretary, but hey, at least we'll have white truck drivers.

TRUMP: They're driving big rigs, semi trucks and tractor trailers, all because radical left maniacs at the state level have issued them commercial driver's licenses, even though they're not entitled to have them. They don't speak the language for the most part. Many of these illegal aliens don't even come close. They don't want to learn the language. They don't care about the language and they don't speak it. They don't speak English. They cannot read basic road signs.

Trump's KKK racism is infuriating.

I put on Amazon's Melania movie and stopped after 30 seconds because Melania's voice and Slovakian accent is so oft-putting and unintelligible.