The MAGA Machine Steals Power: We Built One To Take It Back

Blue Amp Media has partnered with Defiance.org because you all MUST see what Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz have built. Defiance exists to answer a question I hear more than any other: What can I do? Not “what should I worry about”—what can I do.

Every week they fund get-out-the-vote drives, economic boycotts, and protecting your ballot before ICE ever shows up at a polling place. They don’t pocket subscriptions. Whatever isn't needed for staff--most of it--goes right back to funding the fight. That’s why I’m so excited to work with them.

Xander and I had lots to discuss. We're into political history, so the convo went all over—from how the con of supply-side economics was drawn on a bar napkin (literally—it's not apocryphal) to the fact ~97% of net new U.S. jobs since 1989 have come under Democratic presidents, which we fail to mention as they lie about our record.

Mostly, we talked about building: institutions, media, a people-powered machine our side should've started started decades ago. Then we went into "the deal." What deal is that? The deal that saves democracy. Click over to BAM to find out more--and watch the video!--b/c this is one deal you'll more than regret missing.