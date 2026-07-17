'What Can I Do To Defend Democracy?' Here’s Your Answer

Most people would've taken the hint and gone quiet. When the executive order targeting him was issued, everyone in his life said the same thing: please don't poke the bear. His wife said the opposite. Defy it, she said...
By Cliff SchecterJuly 17, 2026

What a conversation with Miles Taylor. Miles blew the whistle on Trump from inside his own administration as “Anonymous,” with a New York Times op-ed--and whose reward when Trump got back into power was an executive order investigating him Miles treason. Treason. For criticizing the president.

Most people would have taken the hint and gone quiet. When the executive order targeting him was issued, everyone in his life said the same thing: please don’t poke the bear. His wife said the opposite. Defy it, she said, because if Trump can sign one order that blows up a family’s life, he’ll sign a hundred more. She was right—a Reuters investigation counted 430 acts of revenge in his first nine months back in office. This is what authoritarians do. They lie. They demagogue. They target.

Miles also got into the election protection work Defiance is doing right now, which is why Blue Amp Media is partnering with Defiance, because without free and fair elections, we are not a democracy. We're nothing. So we had this idea--to make sure prosecutors and state attorneys general are ready before federal agents show up at the polls, not after. We talked about the Trump–Epstein Bookmobile—a mobile reading room of all 3.5 million Epstein files, built with survivors and the Trumpsonian, that rolls out of Washington at the end of this month and travels coast to coast through the midterms.

What it will include will blow your mind, and all you have to do is click over to Blue Amp Media to read more, watch the video and find out!

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