Russia, China, Qatar, Iran ALREADY ATTACKING Our Elections

I had an incredible live convo with the brilliant Hen Mazzig today, who's written one of the most consequential pieces this year. On the reach, aims, strategies, tactics, and history of those aiming their propaganda at us on full blast. They fear we'll elect a real Congress in November, and Trump's good for business and chaos.

Here's Hen:

First Tehran. Since Oct. 7 they've targeted hacks and influence ops across social media. The damning evidence appeared by accident. When Israel hit Iran June 2025 the internet went down. A network of AI-personas in British political conversation went dark. The fake campaign got 224 million views. 60% of the most viral posts about Iran on X the war’s first week came from outside the U.S.--yet claimed to be American voices.

Moscow’s different. In Oct. 2023, blue Stars of David were stenciled on buildings in Paris. A Moldovan couple was arrested for painting them for a pro-Russian businessman. France’s foreign ministry accused the Kremlin of artificially spreading the photos online. Moscow staged an incident and sold a panic.

The People’s Forum, which co-organized a Times Square rally celebrating Oct. 7 the next day, got $20MM + from 2017-2022. Neville Roy Singham, Shanghai tech mogul tied to Chinese state propaganda, routed it via shell orgs and donor funds. Congress is investigating if he violated FARA.

Qatar does most of its work in the open. Since 2016, they've spent a quarter billion on 88 American lobbying/PR firms. The American arm of its network, AJ+, was ordered to register as a foreign agent. Per the DOJ, it operates under "control...of Qatar’s leaders." 5 years later, no registration, still broadcasting. When a government propagandizes a Brooklyn leftist and FoxNews audience the same cycle, “grassroots” has ceased to mean anything.

There is much more, please watch our whole fascinating--and frightening--interview!