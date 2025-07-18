Putin Declares War On Trump...Trump Hits Back

The MAGA Brain Trust Doesn’t Know Who to Root For in the Putin v Trump Shooting War...and the House-of-Cards world in which we inhabit just continues to get creepier, corrupt-er, and more conspiracy-laden.

Putin’s been needling Trump for weeks—criticizing him over Iran, Syria, NATO—b/c Putin was confident he owned Trump..which is where the real source of tension began. Trump has totally failure to do HIS ONE JOB--deliver Ukraine. He's provided the opposite: a series of humiliations for Putin at the hands of Zelenskyy. Including drones that traveled thousands of miles in Russian trucks to their airfields to blow up 40+ bombers. Where was Trump's intel heads-up?!? Yeah, Zelenskyy's what we'd call "not an idiot," so he whispered not a word of it to Trump.

The attack? A Price of about $40,000. Sending drones deep intro Russian territory to blow up their bombers and cause them somewhere around $8B in damaging while making Putin look like a fool? Priceless.

