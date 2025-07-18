Putin Declares War On Trump...Trump Hits Back

The guy who got impeached the first time for blackmailing Zelenskyy? Berated him in the Oval Office like a junkyard dog with untreated gonorrhea—is suddenly borrowing an outfit from Kristi Noem’s vast dress-up closet to perform pretend-Ukraine ally and piss off Putin? Yes, this is actually happening. Why?
By Cliff SchecterJuly 18, 2025

The MAGA Brain Trust Doesn’t Know Who to Root For in the Putin v Trump Shooting War...and the House-of-Cards world in which we inhabit just continues to get creepier, corrupt-er, and more conspiracy-laden.

Putin’s been needling Trump for weeks—criticizing him over Iran, Syria, NATO—b/c Putin was confident he owned Trump..which is where the real source of tension began. Trump has totally failure to do HIS ONE JOB--deliver Ukraine. He's provided the opposite: a series of humiliations for Putin at the hands of Zelenskyy. Including drones that traveled thousands of miles in Russian trucks to their airfields to blow up 40+ bombers. Where was Trump's intel heads-up?!? Yeah, Zelenskyy's what we'd call "not an idiot," so he whispered not a word of it to Trump.

The attack? A Price of about $40,000. Sending drones deep intro Russian territory to blow up their bombers and cause them somewhere around $8B in damaging while making Putin look like a fool? Priceless.

And as if that weren't bad enough, Trump then bombed Iran after Putin said "nuh-uh!" That's where the festivities began. So Putin started to...(Read the rest at Blue Amp Substack! And Subscribe while you're there!). Also, be sure to watch the video!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon