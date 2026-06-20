Economist Justin Wolfers: AI Coming For White-Collar Jobs.

Some economists make you feel dumber. Justin Wolfers makes you feel smarter—as he cracks jokes about wombats, OnlyFans, and Cliff’s handsome eyes. The U of Michigan prof (you may know him from his Platypus Economics Substack, or being the funny economist on TV) talked to Schecter and Shuster for an hour that made economics, AI, inflation, and the future of work genuinely fun.

Wolfers untangled why the stock market soars while your paycheck buys less, what an AI economy does to people like you, and whether your kids are going to be okay. He also went through how Elon Musk bought the 2024 election for the GOP—for 0.026% of his fortune, the equivalent of you finding $50 in couch cushions, with enough left over to buy 3,819 more. Elections, that is, not couches.

Wolfers explained why AI's the first revolution coming for brains not brawn (”I now know what it felt like to be a Detroit autoworker in the '70s”), and why, as an economist, he thinks January 6th was one of the most dangerous things a president's ever done. You cannot summarize this one. You have to watch it.

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